Never has an interviewer looked more engaged than scam queen Kimberly Guilfoyle, who fancies herself a news personality. Too bad her fierce attention paid to brushing schmutz out of her hair and maintaining a bored frown on her face took her miles away from her guest, who seemed to surprise her once she finally noticed someone sitting right next to her. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Kim is an amazing interviewer. pic.twitter.com/3Ob5AKkY5t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com