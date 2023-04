"If the original Pokémon was remade with HD-2D technology, this is what it would look like," writes pixel artist Dott. For those not hip to the HD-2D scene, it's a style of videogames first created by publisher Square Enix that puts 2D pixel-art sprites, such as those used in Nintendo GameBoy, into 3D environments that feel like 1990s console games. Along with games actually made in this style, artists have created demo videos like this depicting how games should be remade in this style.