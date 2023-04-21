Spreading outlandish tales to shame remote workers, a CEO demonstrates his unfitness to lead

The CEO of Clearlink, James Clark, wants employees to return to the office. Citing stories that sound more made up than genuine or even plausible, Clark should find himself answering many questions from his board of directors and perhaps preparing for a discrimination lawsuit.

I get that companies have a lot tied up in expensive leases and can't get out of them — but that isn't a reason to terrorize your employees.

Yahoo!:

Clarke also appeared to laud the work ethic of one employee who he said, "sold their family dog" in order to rise to expectations at work, contrasting it with others who he said, "quietly quit their positions, but are taking a paycheck," according to the video of the executive's meeting with employees that was posted by Vice, where part of his speech could be heard.

"In one month, this year alone, I got data that about 30 of you didn't even open or crack open laptops," he said in the video. "And those were all remote employees, including their manager — for a whole month."

At one point, he also appeared to question whether employees with caregiving responsibilities could be as committed to their jobs, addressing arguments about the subject.

"Many of you have tried to tend your own children, and, doing so, also manage your demanding work schedules and responsibilities," he said in the video.

"And while I know you're doing your best — some would say they've even mastered this art — but one could also argue that generally, this path is neither fair to your employer, nor fair to those children," he added.

"Now, I don't necessarily believe that, but I do believe that only the rarest of full-time caregivers can also be productive and full-time employees at the same time," he said.