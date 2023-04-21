The Russo Brothers have no desire to direct a Batman movie

Batman is one of those characters that just works. Certain characters have a unique ability to survive the ravages of time and remain as impactful among audiences as the day they were created. In previous eras, Sherlock Holmes and Robin Hood were examples of characters that were and have staved off atrophy despite centuries in the public eye. If anything, characters like Sherlock Holmes have arguably become even more popular in the last handful of decades. Aside from the obvious similarities in their detective prowess, Batman is a similar beast.

Thanks to the character's endless versatility, there's essentially no story that Batman can't tell. As a result, pretty much every creator worth their salt wants to try their hand at creating a yarn for the Dark Knight detective. Well, every creator except the director duo known as the Russo Brothers. According to Comic Book Resources, the Russo Brothers have no desire to direct a Batman film for James Gunn's DCU.