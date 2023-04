A fatal car crash left a pickup truck stalled over train tracks in Odessa, Texas. And while the Department of Public Safety was investigating the scene, what came along but a train, blaring its horn before it smashed into the truck. Fortunately no one was injured by the train crash, but it made for an interesting video clip (see below, posted by Mike Sington).

Train smashes into pickup truck stuck on the tracks in Odessa, Texas. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/JdYI9qFlvD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 21, 2023

