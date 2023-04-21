Yet another man who lives with his mother arrested for threatening Florida sheriff

Meet Cristhian Zapata, the third man arrested for threatening Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who has taken a stand against an extremist group called the Goyim Defense League.

Similar to the other two individuals arrested for threatening Chitwood, Zapata resides with his mommy.

Zapata allegedly posted, "I will kill Chitwood, mark my words" on 4Chan earlier this month. Authorities were able to trace the post to Zapata's residence in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Zapata's sister informed Ansonia police detectives that her brother frequently used his computer, often participating in extremist chat rooms and "discussing conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology with unknown individuals," according to the sheriff's office statement to The Daily Beast. She also mentioned that her brother had a fascination with Adolf Hitler.