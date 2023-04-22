Awe-inspiring video by artist Wayne White combines an epic costume, music, and drawing

Artist Wayne White never ceases to amaze me with his creativity. I love this recent video where he jams on a home-made cigar box guitar in front of one of his drawings while wearing an incredibly cool, sculptural costume. There's so much character, soul, and playfulness to everything he makes. For more of Wayne White's epic artwork, follow @waynewhiteart.

"How Wayne White gets his Wednesday on.. In 1986, Wayne White earned international acclaim as the set and puppet designer of TV series Pee Wee's Playhouse, for which he won three Emmy awards… Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee and now living and working in Los Angeles, he credits his Southern roots for his unique take on Americana and D.I.Y. – Caro for hifructose.com

White was also featured in the Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose touring exhibition in 2016."