For a limited time, you can get a lifetime of piano lessons for only $140

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Skoove Premium Piano Lesson Subscription is on sale for just $138.87 (reg. $299) — that's 50% off!

Picking up a new hobby can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Now you can join over one million people taking interactive piano lessons on the Skoove app! The Skoove Premium Piano Lesson Subscription was created for aspiring artists of all levels. Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced player, this innovative learning app has over 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos to explore at your own pace. Learn chords, scales, and sight-reading — before you know if you'll be performing tunes for family and friends!

The app's AI uses smart technology for note recognition and helps you improve in areas of weakness. Learn how to play by ear and other improvisational techniques. You'll love the diverse song portfolio with new music and lessons updated every month. From Mozart to today's hits, there's something for everyone!

Skoove is compatible with all pianos and keyboards and can be accessed by USB/MIDI or played acoustically. As you play, the app will listen and give you real-time feedback. Take advantage of the one-on-one support from Skoove instructors—it's like having a piano teacher at your fingertips! Skoove makes it easy to learn the piano and have while doing so!

Practice makes perfect! Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store and an Editors Choice, one verified customer said, "I like the interactive lessons. Looking forward to lifetime access. I am returning to lessons after many years. Like the app access."

Go on and show off your new musical skills with these self-guided lessons! Get this Skoove Premium Piano Lesson Subscription for $139.97 (originally $299), or 50% off! You won't find a better price on the web! Hurry, this deal ends on 4/23 at 11:59 PM!

Prices subject to change.