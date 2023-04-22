Take a creepy crawly trip to Chicago's Insect Asylum

Take a creepy crawly trip to Chicago's wondrous Insect Asylum. In this interview with Nina Salem, the owner and founder of the Insect Asylum, we get to see and hear about her gigantic collection of taxidermy animals, pinned insects, and even one of the world's largest cockroach collections. The museum is kid friendly and is a great way to learn about how different specimens affect the ecosystem.

My personal favorite specimen in this video is the incredibly odd yet adorable looking Jenny Haniver stingray.