Would you swim in the sea of ice needles?

Watch a brave soul take a dip in a freezing ocean of needles, aka Lake Baikal. Located in Russia, Lake Baikal looks this way during the winter when the structure of the ice changes and breaks apart into intimidating, needle-like fragments. For reasons unbeknownst to me, some people willingly submerge themselves inside of this sharp, icy wonderland. If given the chance, would you be daring enough to swim around in the sea of ice needles?