Bridget McCarty created this Stranger Things-themed miniature

Bridget McCarty created this amazing Stranger Things themed miniature. The Miniature can be accessed through a tiny door in a wall (the door is the same size as the wall socket!). Inside of the door is a perfect replica of the Byers family living room, blinking Christmas lights and all. I wish I was a mouse, just so I could fit through the little door and hangout inside of this diorama.
From Instagram:
"Tell me you are obsessed with Stranger Things without telling me you're obsessed with Stranger Things."