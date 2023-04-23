Detroit goes all in on 4.20

For those that aren't familiar, since 2018, marijuana consumption is legal (both medical and for recreational purposes) in the state of Michigan, and, related, Detroit absolutely loves to get itself high. Like real high. All the time.

This clip from FOX 2 news' Charlie Langton is a great example of the joy that can be found in the city, which happens year-round, not just in April I might add. Honestly, this clip makes me proud to live in the region! Talk about a bunch of people enjoying their lives to the fullest!