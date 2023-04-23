Flandalorian: The Mandalorian but made out of flan

Rusty Blazenhoff

This is the way. Jonathon, aka The Mad Maker, cooked up a delicious portmanteau by making the Mandalorian out of flan. Behold, the Flandalorian! (via Neatorama)

@martyimmortal

Improved it #flandalorian🍮

♬ The Mandalorian – Ludwig Göransson