Inuk artist Elisapie covers Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

Last month we heard Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie cover Blondie's "Heart of Glass" in her beautiful Inuktitut. Now, she's taking on Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," and it's just as lovely. Her new album, INUKTITUT, drops September 15 but is available for pre-order now.
This song is extra special, going to my aunt Alasie's house was like a window to modern things. Lots of songs and makeup… As a kid I had an amazing entourage of cousins. I felt loved, I felt stronger among them. My cousins who made me love pop music and allowed me to dream away!
Nakurmiik the late Katsuak and Annie Qillasie, and this one is for you Susie.