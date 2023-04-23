John Boyega might be reprising his role as Finn in the next Star Wars movie

Whenever Disney and Star Wars find themselves in the same sentence, you already know the results will be polarizing at best and horrifically underwhelming at worst. Barring Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, the first two seasons of the Mandalorian and Andor, every Disney Star Wars property has caused massive rifts within the fandom and been the subject of intense debate and scrutiny. And when it comes to polarizing Star Wars projects, no series of films fit the bill better than Disney's disastrous sequel trilogy.

Dissecting what went wrong with Disney's sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies is like breaking down the Zapruder film. One of the trilogies' most egregious failures relates to the series' handling of John Boyega's character Finn. Arriving with one of the most interesting backstories ever conceived in a Star Wars film, Finn seemed like he was going to become a massive player in the universe during his debut in The Force Awakens. And then he just kind of faded into the background.

According to Comingsoon.net, John Boyega has been rumored to return as Finn for Daisy Ridley's recently announced Star Wars films.