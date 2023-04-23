Watch a leaf produce oxygen

Real-time oxygen production on a leaf 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GFdjN3PX8v — Microscopic Pictures (@MicroscopePicsx) April 18, 2023

You may be familiar with the idea that the planet's tropical rainforests are the earth's lungs. Lungs that right-wing capitalists are destroying with the extractivist logic of accumulation through dispossession, in Brazil, for example, under the Trumpy former President Jair Bolsonaro. This process of relentless human-driven deforestation is under way in Congo, Colombia, Bolivia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Peru.

In this short clip from Microscopic Pictures, you can watch "real-time oxygen production on a leaf."

This process is what makes the planet inhabitable – despite the high levels of toxic MTG in the atmosphere. These tiny moments of bubbling life occurring simultaneously on a massive planetary scale are happening near you.