As we know, Swiss artist HR Giger created incredible concept drawings for Alejandro Jodorowsky's Dune project. While that Dune was doomed, KhromAI used Midjourney to generate another visual taste of what that might have looked like, below. Of course, no machine can truly duplicate the biomechanical mastery of Giger.
A.I. visions of H.R. Giger's Dune (video)
