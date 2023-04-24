Delaware the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana

Delaware's governor, Gov. John Carney, opposes legal weed. But after lawmakers there approved of recreational marijuana, he says he won't veto the bill and the state will become the 22nd to light up.

"I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed. And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we've spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It's time to move on."

Hey, sometimes it's good that Dems like Carney lack the spine to fight!