British comedian and Murder at the Museum author Alasdair Beckett-King created this delightful satire sketch above, compressing and homaging the entire oeuvre of 50s American sci-fi schlock into 90 seconds of campy goodness. I think it's pretty spot-on!
Every American sci-fi movie from the 50s summed up in 90 seconds
