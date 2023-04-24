Fantastic Negrito shares stories and songs on acoustic series, 'The Songbook'

Fantastic Negrito's incredible journey has led him from winning NPR's Tiny Desk contest with a self-submitted tape to earning three consecutive GRAMMYs. Now, he's featured on "The Songbook," a new series by Gibson TV (yep, the famous guitar brand). In the episode, he opens up about the stories behind his album White Jesus Black Problems and treats us to acoustic performances of tracks like "They Go Low" and "Highest Bidder." It's definitely worth a watch if you're into heartfelt music and storytelling.