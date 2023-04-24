Fox Corp suffers massive share price drop on news of Tucker Carlson's departure

A cascade of misfortune, with Tucker Carlson at its epicenter, has washed over Fox News, leaving the once-great Goliath struggling to regain its balance. Tucker Carlson, the channel's star propagandist, cost his employer an astounding $700 million when his libelous tirades against Dominion Voting Systems sparked a lawsuit of epic proportions. Today, his firing dealt another blow to the parent corporation, eroding $700 million in market capitalization. As dangerous as he was to the company, the unctuous soothsayer's lies and hyena-like laughter lured the captivated masses to their screens, craving their daily dose of amygdala stimulation. Now, without him, the media empire teeters on the brink of collapse.

