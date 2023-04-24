L.A. vigilante group tackles street safety with DIY crosswalk painting

A guerrilla group called Crosswalk Collective has taken matters into their own hands to improve pedestrian safety in Los Angeles, painting striped crosswalks at busy intersections. Its motto, "The city of Los Angeles doesn't keep us safe, so we keep us safe," highlights their frustration with the city's lack of action in creating safer streets. With pedestrian deaths increasing in LA, the group aims to continue its DIY efforts despite the possibility of the city removing unauthorized alterations.

Want to improve the crosswalks where you live? Check out its instructional guide "How to Paint a Crosswalk" for tips.