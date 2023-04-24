Lizzo rules in Tennessee

International superstar Disney Queen, Grammy award winner, and she who played James Madison's flute Lizzo ignored advice to cancel her performances in Tennessee and instead took the stage in a show of love with her friends. The 34-year-old performer from Detroit, Michigan, wowed the audience, joined by several drag performers, spreading a message of inclusion and love — which are all too rare in Tennesee these days.

NBC News:

In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.

While performing at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Grammy-winning "Juice" singer brought out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O'Hara and Vanessa Vanji. On Saturday, Lizzo posted videos on Instagram from the show, including comments to the crowd that referenced the pending law.

…

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee,' 'Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said during the Friday concert. "Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?" added Lizzo.