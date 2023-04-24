MAGA men explain why bazookas should be legal: children's lives don't matter as much as owning the libs

Finally, some honest MAGA folk come right out with it on why they don't believe in gun control. The reason the GOP doesn't want any kind of restrictions on purchasing a gun — even logical precautions such as background checks and requiring a license to buy a gun — is because some potential voters on the right, such as the fine gentleman below, just don't give a hoot about saving lives if it means giving in to the libs. But they do believe in passing out bazookas to anybody who wants one! (See video, posted by Good Liars' Jason Selvig)

Talked to some people at the NRA Convention about bazookas and if they'd support gun control if it saved children's lives. pic.twitter.com/d59LmB8R06 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 23, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Wirestock Creators / shutterstock.com