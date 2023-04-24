Matthew Perry vows to erase Keanu Reeves insults from new edition of his memoir

On Saturday at the LA Times Festival of Books, Matthew Perry, former Friends star, sought penitence for disparaging fellow actor Keanu Reeves, reports CNN.

A panelist at the festival, Perry publicly proclaimed his intentions to excise Reeves' name from future editions of his 2022 memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The memoir, a harrowing account of Perry's descent into the abyss of addiction, came under criticism last autumn for its injudicious treatment of Reeves.

Perry's memoir mourned the tragic fates of artists such as River Phoenix and Heath Ledger, only to abruptly contrast their loss with the continued existence of Reeves, who, as Perry complained, "still walks among us."

In October 2022, Perry sought to ameliorate the discontent, insisting to People that his admiration for Reeves was sincere and that Reeves's name had been invoked merely as a "random" placeholder. His mea culpa was insufficient to quell the tempest.

Addressing the issue once more at the Festival of Books, Perry admitted, "I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do." He further acknowledged that, although he had offered a public apology, he had not yet summoned the courage to convey his contrition directly to the Matrix star. "If I run into the guy, I'll apologize. It was just stupid," Perry said.