Mike Pence declares stripping women of their rights "the calling of our time"

During a softball interview with CBS' Robert Costa, former Vice-President and rabid Christian watchdog Mike Pence shared his view that taking women's rights away nationally is "the calling of our time." Pence disagrees with Congressional Republicans who are afraid to push their obvious agenda of a national ban on women's rights to healthcare. Those elected Republicans are worried they can't be re-elected if they continue their push forward right now, and they'd rather wait to let things cool down.

Crooks and Liars:

ROBERT COSTA: This issue is also very, very big right now in the Republican Party. There's a real debate. Anti-abortion activist Marjorie Dannenfelser, has said that anyone who takes former President Trump's position – that states should decide what happens on abortion – she has called that a morally indefensible position. Do you agree?

PENCE: The cause of restoring the sanctity of life to the center of American law is the calling of our time. The Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision last June gave the American people a new beginning for life. It returned the question of abortion to the states and to the American people. But it didn't just return it exclusively to the states. And that's where I disagree with the former president. This isn't a states only decision. We have elected representatives in the Congress of the United States and we'll elect a president again in 2024. And I think the American people would welcome a minimum national standard in Washington, D.C., 15 weeks.