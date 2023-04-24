"These ultra-high definition video scenes, captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station's Expeditions 67 and 68, let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by," NASA states.
NASA posts astonishing video of the world passing you by
- COMMENTS
- NASA
- Space
Giant SpaceX "Starship" rocket explodes after takeoff: "everything after clearing the tower was icing on the cake"
SpaceX today launched Starship, the largest rocket in history. The unmanned vehicle exploded after takeoff–a disappointment to onlookers, but one that came after what SpaceX described as a successful test… READ THE REST
New space telescope took a picture of Uranus
NIRCam, the near-Infrared camera aboard the Webb Space Telescope, captured this handsome high-resolution image of Uranus. It looks so clean! This zoomed-in image of Uranus, captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera… READ THE REST
Artificial meteor shower to light up the sky… for science (and, yep, entertainment)
Japanese space tech company ALE has scheduled the world's first artificial meteor shower for 2025. The Sky Canvas uses small orbiting satellites to release "shooting stars"—tiny metal particles about the… READ THE REST
This 6-piece gift box boasts accessories any iPhone user would need
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to the iPhone,… READ THE REST
Master a new language (or 25) with Rosetta Stone, now under $165
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Rosetta Stone is an incredible way to… READ THE REST
Do your wallet a favor and save big on this expertly refurbished iPad Air, now only $156
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: Don't spend a fortune on… READ THE REST