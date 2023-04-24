Hilarious doggo tries to sneak out of house — until he sees the coast isn't clear (video)

A Belgian Malinois really wants to go outside, even though he's not supposed to. And he is smart enough to work some magic by jiggling the handle of a door until it pops open. But he's even smarter once he gets busted by his human, who notices his stunt before he even has a chance to step out and asks, "What are you doing?!"

The silly pooch swiftly backs up and shuts the door, as if the whole thing never happened. (See video below, posted by @madelinemahallati.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Nick Beer / shutterstock.com