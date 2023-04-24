San Francisco offers thousands in grants for pop-ups in downtown

Creative Bay Area types, listen up! San Francisco just launched a neat new initiative called "Vacant to Vibrant" to revive downtown's empty stores with art and pop-up shops. The city's offering free rent for three months and grants between $3,000 to $8,000 for those running the pop-ups. They're currently accepting applications, and successful applicants will have their ideas pitched to property owners. Landlords with vacant commercial spaces can apply as well, and both parties can receive grants from the city to cover expenses. The goal is to have the first pop-ups open by summer. (The San Francisco Standard)