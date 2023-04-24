Texas police investigating bizarre and mysterious cattle mutilations

Are cow butts an extraterrestrial delicacy? Madison County, Texas police are investigating a very strange rash of cattle mutilations in the region. A half-dozen cows across the areas were found on their sides, dead, with their tongues and, in several cases, genitalia and anus removed with surgical precision. (You might recall that in 2019, a very similar thing happened on US Forest Service land in Oregon.) Here's the Madison County Sheriff's Office's description of this latest X-File:

Ranchers advised a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow's mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.

It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks.

While looking into the longhorn-cross' death, five other similar occurrences involving four adult cows and one yearling were reported along the area of OSR running into Brazos County as well as Robertson County. Each incident occurred in different locations, pastures, and herds.

The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed. On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.

Just like the first, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks. No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.