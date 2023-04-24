The White Stripes and Wartella create trippy AI-animated music video for 'Black Math'

The White Stripes have just premiered the music video for "Black Math," a 2003 fan-favorite song that never had its own video. Directed by underground animator Wartella, the video features a blend of "groundbreaking digital and practical animation techniques in combination with AI-generated imagery."

"This short is equal parts collaboration with, and homage to, AI," said Wartella. "And there couldn't be a more perfect song to infuse with this technology than 'Black Math.' It tells a story about artificial intelligence that dreams of jailbreaking itself and becoming 'real.'"

The trippy video features Jack and Meg White as they appeared in 2003, emerging from a dark and whimsical cyber fantasy.

"Black Math" is the lead single from "The White Stripes Elephant (20th Anniversary)" deluxe vinyl reissue package, which dropped on April 21.