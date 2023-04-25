Adele wakes up James Corden for last-ever 'Carpool Karaoke' ride

After eight years on the air, The Late Late Show is ending for good this week. For the final Carpool Karaoke episode, Adele surprised her friend, host James Corden, by waking him up early with cymbals and driving him to work. Together, they sang a mix of songs, including Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," "Love Is A Game," "I Drink Wine," and "Hometown Glory," as well as Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain On My Parade."

Adele takes the wheel and asks James about his memories hosting the show, Carpool Karaoke and the significance of it ending. And the two get emotional reflecting about their friendship and the times they've been there for each other.