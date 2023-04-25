Biden launches re-election campaign

U.S. President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. today launched his campaign for re-election in 2024.

He said it was a pivotal moment with freedoms and rights under threat. "This is not a time to be complacent," he said. "That's why I'm running". Vice-President Kamala Harris, 58, will once again be his running mate. Mr Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in US history and is likely to face questions about his age throughout the campaign. He would be 86 after finishing a second full term in 2029. "It's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age," he said earlier this year. "And the only thing I can say is, watch me."