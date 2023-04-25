Blink-182's Travis Barker is hawking enemas

Just when you think you've heard it all, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (aka Kourtney Kardashian's hubby) has partnered with canned water brand Liquid Death to release the first-ever celebrity-endorsed luxury enema kit, the "Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit." A nod to the band's 1999 album titled "Enema of the State," the kit is priced at $182 and features a can of Liquid Death autographed by Barker.

Consequence:

In a video, Barker advertises the Enema of the State kit as the reason behind all of his success. "What's my secret?" he asks. "How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water. In my asshole."

The product has a big disclaimer, however.