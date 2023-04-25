Blur schedules tour dates

Damon Albarn may just be one of the most prolific men in modern music, with side projects ranging from the political to the novel (and in some cases, both). Gorillaz, the chart-shattering virtual band that most know him for today, has concluded its most recent album cycle in style with two weekend performances at Coachella 2023, featuring such big names as De La Soul and Bad Bunny as special guests – one would think that Albarn would be more than entitled to take a break, but instead, he's picking up the microphone again as the frontman of Blur, the iconic Britpop act that shot him to meteoric fame in the 90s. Although Blur hasn't officially put out music since 2015's The Magic Whip, a whimsical dreamscape inspired by Albarn's stay in Hong Kong, they're nonetheless getting back in the saddle for a limited run of UK shows:

Just announced 🚨 blur warm-up shows in Colchester, Eastbourne, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

Sign up to the blur mailing list for exclusive pre-sale access, begins 10am on Wednesday 26th April.

Sign up now at https://t.co/75izY4MKSD

— blur (@blurofficial) April 25, 2023

Could this be a prelude to new music from Blur for the first time in almost a decade? Well, probably not – but given how many irons Albarn has in the fire at any one time, never say never…