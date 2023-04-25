Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch ditches marketing executives responsible for post featuring transgender star

Anheuser-Busch, the company which produces Bud Light, has suspended two executives responsible for two instagram posts featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. One of the two executives had their replacement named, making clear that they lost their job.

Ad Age was the first to report that Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, was placed on leave. Todd Allen, most recently Budweiser's vice president of global marketing, is set to replace her. Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch's vice president who oversees market for mainstream brands, was also put on leave, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mulvaney received a customized can of Bud Light, one of many sent to influencers, and posted about it on her page. The conservative backlash against Mulvaney's posts was broad and nasty, with right-wing celebrities competing to be seen destroying or disposing of cans of bud light. Singer Kid Rock filmed himself shooting cases of the drink with a rifle, and death threats were sent to Anheuser-Busch staff and Mulvaney.

Alissa Heinerscheid was the company's first woman marketing chief and will be replaced by a man named Todd.

Everyone can now be in agreement: Bud Light is a drink for no-one.