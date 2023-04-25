California man busted for impersonating doctor, "treating" cancer and infections for years, say prosecutors

A 44-year-old gentleman in California allegedly spent the last few years impersonating a doctor. Stephan Gevorkian "treated" thousands of patients — some with serious conditions such as viral infections and cancer — from his Pathways Medical office in North Hollywood, according to NBC News. Until, that is, an undercover investigator impersonated a patient and blew his cover. The good dokter has since lost his fake license and now faces "five felony counts of practicing medicine without certification."

From NBC:

On Nov. 17, 2022, an undercover investigator received consultation from Gevorkian. During that consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to recognize abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, prosecutors said.

The state's Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation, and the district attorney's office's Consumer Protection Division are investigating, prosecutors said.

Gevorkian's office could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized in this case is urged to call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465, prosecutors said.