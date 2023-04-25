Cannabis company offers jobs to all 400+ Burger King workers laid off in Detroit

Last week, a Burger King franchise owner from Texas closed more than two dozen locations around Detroit, Michigan. Those shut down left more than 400 people unemployed. That's when Stiizy, a Michigan-based cannabis brand, decided to offer jobs to every laid-off individual. Full- and part-time positions are available. From the Detroit Metro Times:

The company says the new jobs will pay more than most Burger King workers got — $16 an hour for the day shift, $16.50 for the night shift, plus benefits.

The new employees will work at Stiiizy's manufacturing facility in Orion Township, where the company makes its popular line of vape pods, infused blunts, and pre-rolls[…]