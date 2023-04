Above, Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler plays Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall," at least as imagined by Dutch guitarist Laszlo Buring. It pairs nicely with the clip below of Pink Floyd's David Gilmore doing Knopfler's "Sultans of Swing" solo, as Buring thinks it would sound. Hey, Buring, leave those songs alone!

image: elxeneize/Shutterstock