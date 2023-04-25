Today is Liberation Day in Italy

April 25 is a national holiday in Italy commemorating the 1945 liberation of Italy from the Nazi-fascist government that held the country during World War II (Wikipedia article here).

Apparently, the Hayao Miyazaki character Porco Rosso, from the 1992 Studio Ghibli movie of the same name, has become a meme/mascot for the holiday, along with a memorable line from the movie, "I'd rather be a pig than a fascist." The line certainly resonates today, in Italy and elsewhere.

Hat tip to Tom Tomorrow and @marina_catucci