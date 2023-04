This family knows how to make the best out of a trip to McDonalds. Why throw your bag away when you can poke eye holes in it and wear it on your head? My favorite part of the video is the fact that the child is preoccupied watching a cartoon on her iphone while her parents casually wear the mcdonalds bags, trying to feed each other french fries through their eye holes. I would like to be friends with these fun people, please!