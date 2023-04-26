12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell pays tribute to rock and metal legends

Get ready to be blown away (again) by music prodigy Nandi Bushell, who's becoming a teenager this Friday. The nearly-13 drumming dynamo has put together two videos showcasing her Top 5 rock and metal drum intros of all time. So impressive!

Consequence Heavy:

In the rock clip, she seamlessly plays through Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," The Beatles' "Come Together," Royal Blood's "Out of the Black," RUSH's "YYZ," and Led Zeppelin's "Fool in the Rain."

In the metal edition, Nandi rocks the drum intros for Rainbow's "Stargazer," System of a Down's "Toxicity," Black Sabbath's "Iron Man," Slipknot's "Duality," and Metallica's "Enter Sandman."