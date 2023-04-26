Boot Riley's 'I'm a Virgo': fantastical coming-of-age story about a 13-foot-tall Black man in Oakland

In the summer of 2020, we heard about Boots Riley's new show, "I'm a Virgo." Now, this summer we finally get to see it. Set in Oakland, the quirky comedy revolves around Cootie (played by Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall 19-year-old Black man, as he navigates life in a world that isn't quite what it seems. Officially described as, "a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey."

The first four episodes of the show recently premiered at a film festival in the Bay Area, getting a "rapturous response" according to SFGate:

Without giving away too much, "I'm a Virgo" turns the ubiquity of the superhero movie on its head, providing a larger-than-life commentary on the commodification of Black culture, the failures of our health care system, the effects of capitalism and more. What's more, unlike the CGI-laden tent pole Marvel blockbusters, "I'm a Virgo" employs practical effects, forced perspective shots and stop-motion animation. It's a quintessentially Oakland story that's equal parts amusing and absurd, dark and determined — and unlike anything I've ever seen.

All seven episodes of "I'm a Virgo" will drop on Prime Video (summer date TBA).