Denzel Washington returns to equalize in the trailer for The Equalizer 3

It's always sad to watch legends age. Back in the late 80s and 90s, there were nowhere near as many Black leading men as there are today, and without question, Denzel Washington was the face of the entire field. With his tear-jerking performance in Glory and subsequent roles in films like Malcolm X and Philadelphia, Washington became a transcendent star that helped broaden the color pallet of Hollywood's A-list.

Even though the 90s helped Washington hit his stride, the 2000s became the decade that saw the actor tackle a host of memorable action roles. Although not a traditional action movie, Training Day offered a glimpse of Washington as a tough-talking, albeit evil, badass. After Training Day, Washington starred in Man on Fire, American Gangster, and Book of Eli; however, it was through his role in The Equalizer that the Oscar winner found a franchise he could hang his hat on. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the third entry in The Equalizer franchise.