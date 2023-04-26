Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis, claiming his campaign against it is illegal

The Walt Disney Company today sued Florida governor Ron DeSantis, claiming his political campaign against it amounts to unconstitutional interference in its business, a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power."

The move dramatically escalates the drawn-out feud between DeSantis, who is expected to become a top Republican contender for the 2024 presidential race, and Disney, which is among Florida's largest employers.

The fight began last year, Disney came out against a Florida bill limiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics. Soon after, the governor and his allies targeted the special tax district that has allowed Disney to essentially self-govern its Florida operations since the 1960s.