For sale: Freddie Mercury's moustache comb

The personal possessions of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, untouched in his London home since his death in 1991, will soon go up for auction. Now's your chance to own his Tiffany & Co moustache comb, seen above! The items—from the handwritten lyrics to "We Are the Champions" to stage costumes, the guitar on which he likely wrote "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and a Picasso linocut—will be displayed in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong before Sotheby's brings them to the auction block in September. From CNN:

The objects are being offered for sale by Mary Austin, a close friend of Mercury, who inherited his estate[…]

Mercury's famous crown — thought to be loosely modeled on the crown King Charles III will wear at his coronation on May 6 — and his accompanying cloak are expected to sell for up to £80,000 ($100,000). The singer wore both for his rendition of "God Save The Queen" during his last tour with Queen, in 1986.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved. But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life," Austin said in a press statement released on Wednesday.