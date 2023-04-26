Last night, an Ohio farmer got a knock on the door from a man who fell from the sky

A farmer in Ohio was still awake at 9pm last night when he got an unexpected visitor at his door. The 29-year-old stranger walked up to the farmer's house with no car in sight — because he hadn't traveled across any road, but had fallen from the sky. And his crashed plane was lying in the farmer's field, upside-down.

The farmer immediately called 9-1-1. "I just had a young man come up to our house and say the plane just landed in our field and flipped over, he walked up here," the farmer told dispatchers. "I was just outside. I don't know what's going on."

From WHIOTV:

The preliminary investigation found that the pilot, identified as Samuel Sell, 29, of Dayton, was experiencing engine trouble while flying in the area, Simpson said. Sell also spoked to dispatchers telling them his engine went out and he tried to land the plane. "I tried shooting for the road but I ran out of airspeed," he said. "My engine went out and I had to land it." According to Simpson, during the landing the plane flipped and came to a rest on its top. Sell, the only person in the plane, was able to free himself from the cockpit.

The pilot was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.