Mattel introduces Barbie with Down syndrome

Mattel's newest Barbie doll, created in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society, is designed to accurately represent women with Down syndrome. The doll features a shorter frame, longer torso, rounder face, smaller ears, flat nasal bridge, almond-shaped eyes, and a single line on her palm—characteristics of the genetic condition. Additionally, her outfit and accessories are thoughtfully designed, including matching ankle foot orthotics and a three-chevron necklace symbolizing the extra 21st chromosome.

Mattel:

"As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."