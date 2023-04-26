"Pretty person" Elizabeth Holmes still avoiding prison

"They don't put pretty people like me in jail," Holmes once told a Walgreens consultant, and it appears she is fighting to prove herself true. A last-minute appeal has triggered an automatic delay of ex-Theranos CEO, and fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes' 11-year prison sentence.

Holmes' ex-boyfriend has reported to prison and begun serving his 13-year term, after losing a similar appeal. It seems Holmes is using the same delaying tactic. I'd gather the Vegas odds of seeing her in orange are good.

NBC News: