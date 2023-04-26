Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova has a message for Putin: 'You have already lost'

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founding member of anti-Putin resistance group Pussy Riot, has been named a top enemy of Russia for speaking out against Putin's dictatorship. In her TEDTalk, Tolokonnikova shares the story of her imprisonment and exile, as well as what motivates her resistance. She delivers a powerful message to Putin himself, inspiring others to join in the fight against his regime.

I want to send a message to Vladimir Putin directly. A wanted criminal to wanted criminal. Vladimir Vladimirovich, the Kremlin walls became your prison walls. You have already lost. You know it. That's why you're so afraid. You lost in spirit. The world is on Ukraine's side. The world is with the brave people of Ukraine. And in your final hour, when you pray to whoever you're going to be praying to, know that she is on our side. She's on the side of truth.

And she's not going to forgive your crimes against humanity.